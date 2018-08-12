Imran stresses Pak-India talks on Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, has stressed the need of restarting dialogue between Pakistan and India on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir. He has also expressed concerns over the human rights violations in IHK. He hoped that the Saarc Summit would be held soon in Islamabad.
