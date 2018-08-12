PTI lacks acumen to grasp people’s problems: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawas (PML-N) central leader Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani has said that PTI lacks acumen to comprehend the problems of the people and difficulties of the country what talk of their resolution by it.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Senator Dr Kirmani has warned that the PTI doesn’t have the capacity to strengthen the country economically. The people who had been criticising foreign debts don’t have any alternative programme as they are vying for the foreign loans and trying to reach the IMF with begging bowl.

The PTI doesn’t have ability to move in the direction of progress and prosperity, he said and adding that the PTI is bound to bite dust as it is capable of only befooling the people what it has been doing from the day one.

The PTI workers’ frustration will start the day when their party will be given power as they will account for every minute of the rule of their leadership, Kirmani said. “Imran Khan is ‘Shaikh Chilli’ (Big Boaster) of this period. The country and its people are missing the days of Nawaz Sharif government and his capabilities to develop the country and serve the people,” Kirmani added.