CHARSADDA: The Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers’ Union elected office-bearers for years 2018-20.
A press release said that Johar Ali and Sadiq Akbar Khan were elected unopposed as divisional chairman and deputy chairman of the Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers’ Union.
Other office-bearers include Jan Muhammad divisional secretary, Hassan Zeb co-divisional vice-chairman, Sanaullah, divisional joint secretary, Muhammad Ayub Khan co-divisional deputy secretary and Arbab Himayatullah Khan divisional vice-chairman.
