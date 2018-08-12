Sun August 12, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 12, 2018

Selfless efforts made peaceful polls possible in KP: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that constant monitoring, deployment and redeployment of forces and the right decision at the right moment led to peaceful conduct of elections in the province.

He was talking to senior journalists at a dinner in the Chief Minister House the other day, said a hand out.

The chief minister said that he redesigned the entire security paradigm and reinforced the security shield around all political leadership and their gatherings.

He said that the Constitution had commanded certain responsibilities to the caretaker setup to fulfil and he was happy to see a peaceful polling day.

Dost Muhammad said that people of the province suffered and paid a heavy price in the war against terrorism and still they are suffering. The entire infrastructure of the delivery in all social sectors collapsed that needs to be rehabilitated, he added.

The newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have to be mainstreamed and the services be made accessible to people, otherwise there would be a vacuum that might be filled by the anti-state elements.

He revealed that he gave guidelines for scientific investigation to dig out the real motives behind the terrorism in the province.

He said that the credit for the peaceful elections goes to the people, forces and administration.

He said he was leaving behind a roadmap for good governance that included short-term, mid-term and long-term planning. He also talked about the agriculture sector development, the cheap electricity production and other numerous resources needed to be tapped for the expeditious development of the province.

