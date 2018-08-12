Bids to smuggle drugs thwarted

NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday foiled bids to smuggle heroin and hashish and

arrested four alleged drug-pushers.

The police recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle on Service Road during checking.

Three alleged drug-peddlers identified as Shakeel, Muhammad Ishaq, and Abdul Ghani inhabitants of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district were arrested.

Meanwhile, the search recovered five-kilogram hashish from the secret cavities of a vehicle near Armoured Colony.