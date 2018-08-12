Bids to smuggle drugs thwarted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police on Saturday foiled bids to smuggle heroin and hashish and
arrested four alleged drug-pushers.
The police recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle on Service Road during checking.
Three alleged drug-peddlers identified as Shakeel, Muhammad Ishaq, and Abdul Ghani inhabitants of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district were arrested.
Meanwhile, the search recovered five-kilogram hashish from the secret cavities of a vehicle near Armoured Colony.
