Two persons arrested under FCR released

GHALLANAI: The deputy commissioner of Mohmand tribal district on Saturday issued release order of the two detainees with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the Mohmand district administration said that it was revealed during a hearing that Sherzada, a resident of Shati Maina in Ambar tehsil and Hazrat Jan, a resident of Kharai, had been arrested and put behind bars under the collective reasonability section of the erstwhile Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

It said that they were only close relatives of the accused who were nominated in the case and had no direct role in the matter.

Declaring their arrest and detention against the new Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018, the deputy commissioner issued directives to set free the detainees forthwith.

The official also issued directives to the concerned quarters that no one should be arrested or detained under the laws abolished recently.

It may be mentioned here that the said two persons had been arrested under the FCR before the merger of erstwhile tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were languishing in jail since then.