Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two persons arrested under FCR released

GHALLANAI: The deputy commissioner of Mohmand tribal district on Saturday issued release order of the two detainees with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the Mohmand district administration said that it was revealed during a hearing that Sherzada, a resident of Shati Maina in Ambar tehsil and Hazrat Jan, a resident of Kharai, had been arrested and put behind bars under the collective reasonability section of the erstwhile Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

It said that they were only close relatives of the accused who were nominated in the case and had no direct role in the matter.

Declaring their arrest and detention against the new Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018, the deputy commissioner issued directives to set free the detainees forthwith.

The official also issued directives to the concerned quarters that no one should be arrested or detained under the laws abolished recently.

It may be mentioned here that the said two persons had been arrested under the FCR before the merger of erstwhile tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were languishing in jail since then.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan