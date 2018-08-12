Two killed in Karak firing

KARAK: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and six others injured in Warana area in the limits of Latambar Police Station on Saturday.

Police sources said that two rival groups, who are also close relatives, exchanged fire over a land dispute early in the day. As a result, 80-year-old Gul Manan of Ahmad Jan group was killed on the spot while 60-year old Jameel Nisa of the same group sustained injuries who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Rehmatullah and Ahmad Jan of the same group also sustained serious bullets injuries. Ahmad Jan registered first information report (FIR) at Latamber Police Station against Khalid Zaman, Sakhi Sultan, Haider Zaman, Qaisar Zaman, Asim and Akbar Zaman.

Sakhi Sultan, Khalid Zaman, Qaisar Zaman and Haider Zaman of the other group also received bullets injuries.

The injured Khalid Zaman nominated Sakhi Sultan, Rehmatullah, Naimatullah, and Bakhmal Jan in the FIR.