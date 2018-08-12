Swatis protest power outages

MINGORA: The residents of various areas in Swat district on Saturday protested long hours power cuts and blocked a road in Khwazakhela.

Holding placards, the protesters chanted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

Trade Federation Khwazakhela President Rahat Ali Khan had given the call for the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the residents of Swat were facing hardship due to long hours of electricity loadshedding.

He said loadshedding had affected their businesses, adding, the tourists also faced troubles due to power outages.

The protesters blocked the Bisham Road for traffic and asked Pesco not to carry out unscheduled power cuts or else they would intensify the protest.