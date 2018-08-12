Two dengue cases reported in Upper Dir

DIR: Two cases of the dengue virus have been reported in Upper Dir as laboratory reports of the two patients from different areas were reported positive.

The health officials in Upper Dir confirmed reports about dengue virus in Javed Ahmad, resident of Sadiq Banda, and Gulab Zari, resident of Nehag Darra.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Iftikharuddin said that the patients were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dir and Wari hospital three days ago.

He said that after finding symptoms of dengue virus, both of them were referred to Peshawar for dengue testing, for which both were tested positive. After reported dengue cases in Upper Dir, people have got scared in the area.

However, the DHO said that there was no need to worry about dengue virus because the weather of Upper Dir was not suitable for dengue virus to spread.

He added that dengue virus didn’t survive in temperatures below 29 degree Celsius and temperature in Upper Dir remained below 29 degrees most of the time.

He said that the two patients may have contracted dengue virus in down districts as their families had migrated to down districts from Upper Dir. However, he advised people of the area to take precautionary measures about dengue virus.