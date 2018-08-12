California blazes threaten populated areas

LAKE ELSINORE, United States: Authorities battling massive wildfires in large swathes of California issued mandatory evacuation orders and health warnings Friday over the worsening air quality as the flames grew ever closer to populated areas.

After almost a month of wildfires, the National Weather Service warned that satellite images showed "widespread smoke" drifting from the fires into western and central Canada before heading back south in the US Northern Plains.

The Kaibab National Forest service in neighboring Arizona warned that "wildfires across the West are creating regional haze."

But it was northern California where most air quality alerts were being issued, with warnings of "unhealthy conditions" for vulnerable groups such as the very young and old.

The Mendocino Complex, made of two separate blazes, has been declared the most destructive fire in the state´s history.

Its largest blaze, the Ranch Fire, was only 53 percent contained compared to 87 percent for its twin River Fire.

Further north, the Carr Fire was declared 51 percent under control, after scorching 180,000 acres (73,000 hectares) of land and claiming the lives of three firefighters and five civilians, making it California's third deadliest fire ever.

More than 14,000 firefighters, including reinforcements from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, have fanned out across the state to stop the multitude of infernos.

Some inmates even assisted in the effort. The Miramonte jail camp made a fire line to stop the advancing Holy Fire from consuming homes in the area. "Oh man, it's hard, but we make it look easy," said one of the inmates, Michael Henson. "Man, you know, we (are) just trying to get the job done. You know, us firefighters help protect the community."

The man accused of deliberately starting the latest fast-moving blaze faces life in prison if convicted of arson and other charges.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, stands accused of starting the Holy Fire, which in four days has burned more than 18,000 acres of Cleveland National Forest 60 miles north of San Diego. It is still spreading.

Prosecutors say Clark started the fire, which is only five percent contained, with the intention of causing damage to others and burning a forest. The blaze has razed a dozen properties so far.