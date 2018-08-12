China wants to play positive role in Afghan peace

BEIJING: China is looking forward to have its positive and effective role in the peace efforts in Afghanistan, while preferring to Afghan-led negotiation process.

According to China Military’s media Center Online’s report, China keeps close eyes on the developments in Afghanistan, hoping these will lead to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive confirmed that the United States has recently sent representatives to hold the first direct talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

Analysts believe that the United States has long refused to hold direct talks with the Taliban and has advocated that the dialogues concerning the Afghan peace process must involve the Afghan government.

Therefore, the direct dialogue between the two sides marks a change in the US strategy towards Afghanistan. This dialogue is conducive to encouraging the Taliban to start peace talks with the Afghan government, but the peace process in Afghanistan still has a long way to go.

Analysts believe that the United States has changed its attitude towards talks with the Taliban for the following reasons: First, the United States has been trapped in the Afghan war quagmire for 17 years and needs to re-examine its policy toward Afghanistan. The Washington Post, a major American daily newspaper, recently reported that the protracted war has caused huge expensesto the US, who spends an annual average of $45 billion on Afghanistan’s security and economic assistance, twice the amount of Afghanistan’s GDP.

Second, the Trump administration’s new strategy has had little effect and it needs to find new breakthroughs on the Afghan issue. In August 2017, after the Trump administration announced its new strategy for Afghanistan, the United States increased its troop numbers in Afghanistan to launch more offensives against the Taliban.

However, the new strategy was not effective in curbing the Taliban, nor did it force the Taliban to agree on negotiations with the Afghan government. On the contrary, the Taliban have not budged on their demand for direct talks with the US.

According to sources in Afghanistan, during the talks, the Taliban demanded that the United States withdraw its troops and end sanctions against the Taliban leaders, while the US side hoped to retain the troops and called on the Taliban to stop military operations and join the Afghan peace process. The two sides also discussed the possibility of a ceasefire between the Taliban and the government during the Eidul Azha.