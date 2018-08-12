tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: PTV Sports Cell will organise a festival cricket match between MD’s Eleven and Veterans’ Eleven on August 14 at the Waseem Cricket Academy ground in Rawalpindi to mark Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations, says a press release.
Secretary Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director PTVC Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, will be the chief guest on the occasion.
A meeting was held in the office of Waseem Pervez, Director Finance/Vice President PTV Sports Cell, to finalise arrangements to organise the Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in a befitting manner. Executive Manager Sports Muhammad Arif Qureshi assured the participants of the meeting that all arrangements would be made professionally.
