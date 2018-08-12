Sun August 12, 2018
Sports

August 12, 2018

ASIA CUP: Sarfraz vows team will give its best against India

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Saturday vowed that the Greenshirts will perform well against India in the Asia Cup.

“We will perform our best against India in the Asia Cup,” Sarfraz said while speaking

to the media during an Independence Day event in Karachi.

“We will go well-prepared to play against India,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said. “It will be our first match against India after the Champion’s Trophy final.”

The upcoming Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and India on September 19 is likely to be rescheduled after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a change in the fixture dates.

As per the present schedule, India will play back-to-back matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup was already marred by controversy after the tournament was moved from India to the United Arab Emirates on Pakistan’s request.

The Asia Cup will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 15 to 28, with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opening match. — Geo News

Our correspondent from Lahore adds: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has sent his wishes to the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day and has expressed his desire to celebrate the next Independence Day with the World Cup trophy.

Sarfraz said as the nation is currently preparing for the Independence Day, he and the whole national cricket team wish a happy Independence Day to everyone.

He said the nation celebrated the last Independence Day with the Champions Trophy and will celebrate the next with the World Cup trophy.

The 2019 World Cup will be played in England.

The captain said that the five-match One-Day International series against England prior to the mega tournament would be very beneficial for the team.

He hoped that the team would gift the World Cup trophy to the nation on the next Independence Day.

