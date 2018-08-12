Operation at Parliamentary lodges ends

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) with assistance of the Islamabad administration and Police managed to get possession of all suites from ex-parliamentarians at Parliamentary Lodges here on Saturday.

The enforcement wing supported by Islamabad administration and Police on first day of operation on Friday get 23 suites vacated from ex parliamentarians. However, the operation was called off late in the evening and deferred till Saturday.

On Saturday, the enforcement team almost completed the operation getting possession of 27 remaining suites while two occupants have sought three-day time from current allottees.

According to details, the raiding team along with magistrate broke into 15 suites and collected luggage in one room while 12 occupants voluntarily handed over keys of their accommodations to caretaker of the building.

The suites whose locked were broken or changed were occupied by Abdul Waseem Khan, Saman Sultana Jaffari, Maulana Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Ali, Aslam Bhottani, Shaheen Shafiq, Ahmed Raza, Shah G Gul Afridi and others.

The CDA sources said that some stickers inscribed with slogan of ‘Jayee Altaf’ were also found in cupboard of suites no. A-104 which was allotted in name of Abdul Wasim MNA of Muttahia Qaumi Movement (MQM) who was elected from NA-243 Karachi in 2013 elections.