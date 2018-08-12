7,200 saplings planted at QAU

Islamabad : The staff members and students of the Quaid-i-Azam University have planted around 7,200 saplings on campus during the first phase of 'Save the Mother Earth' tree plantation campaign in July and August.

Dr Sadia Sulaiman, director of the Area Study Centre, who had overseen the campaign, said saplings were planted in various departments and hostels and along roads and were gifted to Bahria Town, I-8 Kachnar Park and some schools of Bhara Kahu as well. She said the campaign would be spread across Islamabad and adjoining Rawalpindi.

Dr Sadia said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa forest department and Rawalpindi forest department had provided plants for the campaign, whose first phase had been completed with the help of volunteer students.

She praised the students of the QAU, NUML, Bahria University and Islamic International University for participating in the campaign from morning to evening.

Dr Sadia said the ultimate goal of the campaign was to help overcome water crisis through environment conservation.