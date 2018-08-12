RNITTE organises graduation ceremony of MMMW

Islamabad : Roots National Institute of Teacher Training and Education (RNITTE) organised graduation ceremony for the Montessori Material Methodology Workshop (MMMW) 2018 at The Millennium University College (TMUC), H-11/4, says a press release.

RNITTE is Pakistan’s leading teacher training, professional development Institute which has been formed with a mission; to work towards qualitative improvement in teacher training, training education and professional development. The training initiatives by RNITTE attract public & private schools teachers, national educational offices, school administrative and leadership staff, principals, educational leaders, academic directors, student counselors, school groups, fresh graduates, NGO’s, mid-career professionals and Montessori practitioners, mothers and young aspiring individuals.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Population & Social Welfare, Minorities and Baitumal Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) graced the occasion with his precious presence as a chief guest and enlightened audience on educating and training and shared his experiences, aspirations and vision in the field of education. He appreciated the efforts of RNITTE for providing the great and effective learning opportunities to the teachers of Roots Millennium Schools, management staff.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools’ and Founder RNITTE Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, appreciated Shazia Abbasi, GM RNITTE with her team members Ayesha Aamir, Ayesha Beg, and Maria Ali, Montessori curriculum coordinator for the successful culmination of the annual workshop.

RNITTE has an extensive experience of conducting workshops and teachers training under the leadership of highly qualified scholars, educational specialists, ground breaking researchers and master teacher trainers. RNITTE has numerous course offering spanning a vast array of customized courses such as In Service Teacher Training (INSETT),Montessori Materials & Methodology Workshop(MMMW), Quality Curriculum and Assessment Program (QCAP), Qualification Induction Program (QIP) and Teacher Development Conferences(TDC)etc.