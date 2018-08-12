Students data sought for free books

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has planned distribution of free textbooks to the students of Islamabad Capital Territory's 423 government primary and secondary schools in the 2019-20 academic session.

In this respect, it has asked the ICT's public sector schools and colleges overseen by it to produce the details of their students from class prep to class X.

The educational institutions will provide the sought-after data on prescribed format in line with their respective book needs.

They will submit that data to the directorate through their respective area education officers and director (model colleges). The FDE set the August 20 deadline for the production of student data.