11-year-old Thai bride returns from Malaysia after uproar

BANGKOK: An 11-year-old child bride returned to Thailand this week following widespread outcry over her marriage to a Malaysian man 30 years her senior, an official told AFP on Saturday.

Malaysian Muslims below the age of 16 are allowed to wed with the permission of religious courts but news of the union between the girl and the 41-year-old trader went viral on social media, reigniting calls to end child marriage.

The ceremony took place in June over the border in Thailand´s Muslim-majority south in Narathiwat province, where the girl returned to Wednesday in the wake of "immense pressure from Malaysian media", provincial governor Suraporn Prommool said.

The 11-year-old, believed to be the trader´s third wife, is undergoing mental-health counselling because of the intense level of attention, Suraporn said.

He added that the marriage was not recognised under Buddhist-majority Thailand´s civil law but that it took place under the auspices of an Islamic council in Narathiwat with the consent of the girl´s parents.