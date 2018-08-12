Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

World

AFP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China delays mosque demolition after protest

WEIZHOU, China: Authorities in northern China delayed the demolition of a massive mosque on Saturday after thousands of people demonstrated to stop its destruction, local residents said, amid a nationwide government drive to tighten restrictions on religious activities.

Across China, officials have sought to limit religious freedoms for Muslims as part of a widespread attempt to bring believers in line with the dictates of the ruling Communist Party.

Protesters began gathering on Thursday ahead of a deadline to demolish the grand mosque in the town of Weizhou in the northern Ningxia region, local residents said.

Videos posted on social media in recent days showed protesters gathering in front of the building as police with riot shields stood by.

Holding Chinese flags, they sat quietly on the building´s steps and milled around a large plaza, before heading to Friday night prayers, according to the videos, which could not be verified by AFP.

"The government said it´s an illegal building, but it´s not. The mosque has several hundred years of history," a restaurant owner surnamed Ma told AFP.

Around noon Saturday, a local official had read a document saying that the government would hold off on the mosque´s demolition, locals told AFP.

After that, many who had participated in the sit-in dispersed.

People had come hundreds of kilometres from other Muslim regions to show support and bring food to those in Weizhou, locals said.

Hundreds of security forces had at one point been brought in on civilian buses to secure a perimeter around the area, not allowing outsiders in.

Internet and 4G cellphone service had been cut off to the area, resuming only some 14-km away from Weizhou -- though residents could still make phone calls.

On Saturday evening, a few dozen people sat on folded stools or leaned against their motorbikes in another neighbourhood away from the mosque, watching a movie projected onto a cement wall near a petrol station.

Police cars occasionally drove past, lights flashing, but it was otherwise peaceful.

"They told us the internet was down because of recent rains, but does that really make sense?" said a young man straddling his bike. "They´re afraid of us spreading videos," he aid.

The mosque was rebuilt over the past two years, according to government documents, but the licensing process was not carefully managed and several officials received a "serious warning" from a local disciplinary committee.

In the process, the facade was changed from its previous Chinese style -- featuring sweeping tiled roofs similar to a Buddhist temple -- to what is often described in China as an "Arab" design, with domes and crescents.

Concerns have been growing in Weizhou since the circulation of a government order last week demanding the mosque´s demolition on the grounds that it had been rebuilt without the proper permits.

The document said that if the building was not demolished by Friday, August 10, the government would tear it down, locals said. Residents were frustrated because officials had shown support for the construction until now.

Calls to the local county government and the regional Islamic association Saturday went unanswered.

The words "Weizhou mosque" appeared to be censored on China´s Twitter-like Weibo platform when AFP tried to search for them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan