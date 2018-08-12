Sun August 12, 2018
REUTERS
August 12, 2018

Syrian air defences confront ‘hostile target’ near Damascus

BEIRUT: Syrian state media said on Saturday air defences had confronted a "hostile target" breaching the country´s air space west of the capital Damascus in the early hours of the morning.

State news agency Sana, quoting its correspondent, said there were reports of "air defences confronting a hostile target breaching the skies above the area of Deir al-Asha´ir in the Damascus countryside."

The area is close to the Lebanese border. Syrian air defences were activated in a similar way over west Damascus last Thursday night. Sana suggested Israel was to blame for the incursions. "In the past few weeks, the Israeli enemy has attacked military positions," it said. Israel, concerned that Iran´s growing presence in Syria poses a threat to its security, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the country´s seven-year conflict.

