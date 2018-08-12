Martin and Perez claim 20km walk titles in Berlin

BERLIN: Spain celebrated a double triumph as Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez struck gold in the 20km walk races at the European Championships on Saturday.

The pair won their titles after a trying morning for organisers when investigation of a suspected gas leak forced them to delay the start of the women’s race on the city centre course by nearly two hours.

They then had to face the logistical headache of staging both races at the same time on a tight circuit but the congested joint race passed off without problem as a large crowd cheered the Spanish success.

Martin enjoyed the first major title of his career, making his move to victory on the penultimate of the 20 one-kilometre loops and ensuring a Spanish one-two with Diego Carrera finishing runner-up.