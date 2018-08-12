Nadal stays on track in Toronto with win over Cilic

TORONTO: Rafael Nadal recovered from a slow start, overcoming Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 as the Spaniard’s chase for a long-sought ATP Masters title on hardcourt heated up on Friday.

The world number one reached the semi-finals in Toronto and will next face Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat Robin Haase 6-3, 6-1.

Nadal last won a title at this level on cement in 2013.

“It was a very important match for me,” Nadal said. “Being in semi-finals is great news at the start of the hard court season.

“And winning three good matches in the first Master 1000, it’s so important for me.

“He played unstoppable in the first set. I resisted, I played with the right tactic. I tried to find my solutions - but it was so difficult.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas saved two match points to beat defending champion Alexander Zverev in their quarter-final contest 3-6, 7-6 (13/11), 6-4.

The Greek teenager defeated his third straight top-10 opponent at the tournament after knocking out Dominic Thiem in the second round. Tsitsipas will next face Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2.