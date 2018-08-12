Sun August 12, 2018
AFP
August 12, 2018

Halep topples Garcia to reach Montreal semis

MONTREAL: World number one Simona Halep punched her ticket to the semi-finals of the WTA Canada tournament for the fourth straight year, cruising past France’s Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1 on Friday.

The 26-year-old Halep battled through a difficult first set, then easily won the second in a rematch of last year’s quarter-final contest with Garcia which was also won by the Romanian.

“The first set was really tough,” Halep said. “I just didn’t give up at all in the first set. After I took it, I felt more confident.

“I felt that I’m moving better, I’m playing better, stronger. [Garcia] went a little bit down with energy after she lost that set.”

The top-seeded Halep hammered 19 winners and won 77 percent of points on her first serve in the 88-minute contest.

Garcia started quickly but could not keep her unforced errors in check, finishing with a total of 31. She earned her only career win over Halep in five previous meetings in the 2017 WTA Beijing final.

Halep moves on to the final four where she will face Aussie Ashleigh Barty, who ousted giantkiller Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Halep, the 2016 tournament champion, was playing her third match in the past two days after earning two wins on Thursday over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 38-year-old Venus Williams.

World number 16 Barty reached the semi-finals by reeling off nine of the last 10 games against Bertens.

Barty was the more composed player in difficult, windy conditions as Bertens, who had seen off ninth seed Karolina Pliskova and eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in her previous two matches, was undone by 31 unforced errors in the 55-minute quarter-final.

Barty has reached the semi-finals on her Montreal debut having made the last 16 when the event was held in Toronto last year.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens was just as ruthless as Barty in her quarter-final as the third-seeded American made the semi-finals for the second straight year, seeing off Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-2.

Stephens will face defending champion Elina Svitolina, who came back from a 0-4 deficit in the first set to eliminate Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-3.

