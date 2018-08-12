Woakes and Bairstow put England on top

LONDON: Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes scored the first fifties of the match as England recovered to build a significant first-innings lead in their second Test against India at Lord’s on Saturday after yet another top-order collapse.

England were 230 for five in reply to India’s meagre 107, a lead of 123 runs, at tea on the third day.

Bairstow was 62 not out and recalled all-rounder Woakes 55 not out.

Their unbroken sixth-wicket stand was so far worth 99 runs and all the more valuable for the fact that England had slumped to 89 for four on the stroke of lunch.

Play resumed with England, 1-0 up in a five-match series after their 31-run win at Edgbston last week, yet to bat.

India, following Thursday’s total washout, had batted under overcast skies and on a green-tinged pitch in an innings that lasted a mere 35.2 overs.

James Anderson took full advantage of the swing-friendly conditions with a return of five for 20.

By contrast, Saturday’s play started under sunny blue skies that promised to make life easier for the batsmen.

But England’s batting has often proved fallible recently.

In 17 Tests since Joe Root became captain, England have been dismissed for under 300 in their first innings seven times.

Ishant Sharma, whose Test-best seven for 44 against England sealed India’s 95-run win in the corresponding Lord’s Test four years ago — one of just two Indian victories in 17 previous Tests at ‘the home of cricket’ — bowled the first over.

But it was new-ball partner Mohammed Shami who struck first when he had Keaton Jennings, aiming across the line, lbw for 11.

Five balls later, Jennings’s fellow left-handed opener Alastair Cook (21) was out as well, caught behind off a superb Sharma delivery from around the wicket that squared him up and seamed away before finding the outside edge.

Debutant batsman Ollie Pope walked out with the hosts in trouble at 32 for two off 8.2 overs.

A promising innings of 28 ended when Pope was lbw to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

And to what became the last ball before lunch, Root was lbw for 19 to an off-cutter that kept low.

Jos Buttler (24) got in and got out before he too fell lbw aiming across the line as Shami took a third wicket this innings.

But Bairstow, as he’s often done before, held firm while attacking the loose ball.

India had recalled left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who tormented England during the preceding one-day series, for just his third Test after dropping paceman Umesh Yadav, who bowled well at Edgbaston.

But Kuldeep rarely troubled Bairstow, who cover-drove him for four to complete a 76-ball fifty featuring seven boundaries.

Bairstow received sound support from the correct Woakes, selected after fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes was omitted because of clash with his ongoing trial for affray.

Woakes, whose two for 19 on Friday included the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, followed Bairstow to the landmark in 71 balls with his seventh four.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings 107 all-out (J Anderson 5-20)

England 1st Innings

A Cook c Karthik b I Sharma 21

K Jennings lbw b Shami 11

*J Root lbw b Shami 19

O Pope lbw b Pandya 28

†J Bairstow not out 62

J Buttler lbw b Shami 24

C Woakes not out 55

Extras (b6, lb2, nb1, w1) 10

Total (5 wickets, 55 overs) 230

To bat: S Curran, A Rashid, S Broad, J Anderson

Fall: 1-28, 2-32, 3-77, 4-89, 5-131

Bowling: I Sharma 16-3-66-1; Shami 16-3-67-3 (1nb); Yadav 6-1-28-0; Pandya 10-0-38-1 (1w); Ashwin 7-1-23-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Aleem Dar (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match Referee: Jeffrey Crowe (New Zealand)