Factory worker commits suicide

A young factory worker committed suicide at his workplace under mysterious circumstances in New Karachi in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Fazal Embroidery Factory situated in Ali Mohammad Goth in Sector 11-E of New Karachi.

Waseem, 25, had been working as a helper in the night shift when he took a pair of scissors and went into the washroom, where he hit his neck with the pair of scissors a number of times.

Then he went into the underground water tank through a flight of stairs and dropped into the water.

Police said CCTV footage showed how the incident happened. Later, the dead body was extracted from the tank.