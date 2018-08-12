Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Editorial

August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bargaining power

The case of a factory worker in Karachi who took his fellow workers hostage does more to highlight the desperate conditions for Pakistan’s working class than anything else. The worker, Saleem Shahzad, had not been paid for two months – a practice hardly uncommon in workplaces across Pakistan. His reaction was by no means justified. But it is hard not to sympathise with a man who had sacrificed his blood and sweat for months only to not be compensated for his work. Employed at a crushing plant in Sohrab Goth, Shahzad is part of some of the most vulnerable workers in the country. Much of the crushing sector remains unregulated – and unions simply do not exist. Reports from the factory seem to indicate that he was terminated from employment after a machine broke after it fell on him. This seems more a case where Shahzad should have been compensated for injury in an unsafe workplace, rather than been penalised for negligence.

Workers have no option to go to labour courts to resolve their grievances. The absence of trade unions and the lack of formal work means that the courts will not recognise those like Shahzad as legitimate workers. The hostage situation in the factory is a mirror of the hostage situation that Pakistan’s workers find themselves in. This is no doubt the wrong way to go about it – but then this is exactly why organised unions that represent workers are absolutely necessary. Not only would they be able to ensure that basic rights, such as wages and regularity of work, are maintained, they could also ensure that safety conditions and social security guarantees from the government are implemented. This sole worker is ready to talk about his story; there will no doubt be many more like him who are not rewarded for their toil. If anyone had thought his case may justify some leniency on compassionate grounds, they would be wrong, considering he was booked on terrorism charges. What is more important is for lawmakers to reflect on the kind of environment has been created for workers in this country. If Pakistan is to go towards the path of development, it is the worker that must be considered its backbone. The state will then need to ensure that workers get a right to collective bargaining as well as their due rights.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan