Bargaining power

The case of a factory worker in Karachi who took his fellow workers hostage does more to highlight the desperate conditions for Pakistan’s working class than anything else. The worker, Saleem Shahzad, had not been paid for two months – a practice hardly uncommon in workplaces across Pakistan. His reaction was by no means justified. But it is hard not to sympathise with a man who had sacrificed his blood and sweat for months only to not be compensated for his work. Employed at a crushing plant in Sohrab Goth, Shahzad is part of some of the most vulnerable workers in the country. Much of the crushing sector remains unregulated – and unions simply do not exist. Reports from the factory seem to indicate that he was terminated from employment after a machine broke after it fell on him. This seems more a case where Shahzad should have been compensated for injury in an unsafe workplace, rather than been penalised for negligence.

Workers have no option to go to labour courts to resolve their grievances. The absence of trade unions and the lack of formal work means that the courts will not recognise those like Shahzad as legitimate workers. The hostage situation in the factory is a mirror of the hostage situation that Pakistan’s workers find themselves in. This is no doubt the wrong way to go about it – but then this is exactly why organised unions that represent workers are absolutely necessary. Not only would they be able to ensure that basic rights, such as wages and regularity of work, are maintained, they could also ensure that safety conditions and social security guarantees from the government are implemented. This sole worker is ready to talk about his story; there will no doubt be many more like him who are not rewarded for their toil. If anyone had thought his case may justify some leniency on compassionate grounds, they would be wrong, considering he was booked on terrorism charges. What is more important is for lawmakers to reflect on the kind of environment has been created for workers in this country. If Pakistan is to go towards the path of development, it is the worker that must be considered its backbone. The state will then need to ensure that workers get a right to collective bargaining as well as their due rights.