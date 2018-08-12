Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Editorial

August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Offshore miracles

One part of the PTI’s fiscal plan has been put into serious doubt after the US has indicated that it will probably not back an IMF bailout plan for Pakistan. This has turned the PTI back to its original bluff: that it will repatriate the mythical amount of $200 billion supposed to be stashed in offshore bank accounts. If at all this was to start happening, the legal framework to do so has been laid by the outgoing PML-N government through passing national legislation and signing the relevant international accords. The ‘if’ in this situation is a rather big one. There has rarely been any sober assessment of where the supposed number has come from. But more than that, bringing back any money that has left the country will have to involve more than a degree of voluntarism. Money could flow back to Pakistan as investment if there is trust in the Pakistani economy – but this would be nowhere close to the purported $200 billion.

One would wonder what the PTI’s new taskforce would be able to do. It could do well to look into the tax investigations in Germany and Spain in the last decade, which have resulted in a number of high-profile individuals paying unpaid taxes and fines – but that too has not led to the repatriation of money. The last major push towards repatriation came in the post-9/11 environment when Pakistanis felt that their offshore assets were no longer secure. All this is not to say that no efforts should be made to recover offshore stash but the matter should not be couched in hyperbole.

The PTI’s own projection of its credibility on tax and accountability lies in stark contrast with its behaviour. It effectively shut down the Ehtesaab Bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its last stint in government as well as did little to investigate its own former leader Jehangir Tareen’s offshore assets. Perhaps the PTI could start with its own members coming clean to the public over the matter. Existing strategies to bring back foreign assets have remained limited. The expectation that the recent tax amnesty scheme would bring back money was also a non-starter. Politicians and tax officials seem to forget that there is a difference between declaring offshore assets and repatriating them. The schemes could be good for generating some extra revenue but may do little to convince offshore asset-holders to bring them back to Pakistan. Will the PTI be able to do more than just talk the talk? If it is able to find a way to bring back money to Pakistan, it will be no short of a miracle.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan