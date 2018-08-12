Offshore miracles

One part of the PTI’s fiscal plan has been put into serious doubt after the US has indicated that it will probably not back an IMF bailout plan for Pakistan. This has turned the PTI back to its original bluff: that it will repatriate the mythical amount of $200 billion supposed to be stashed in offshore bank accounts. If at all this was to start happening, the legal framework to do so has been laid by the outgoing PML-N government through passing national legislation and signing the relevant international accords. The ‘if’ in this situation is a rather big one. There has rarely been any sober assessment of where the supposed number has come from. But more than that, bringing back any money that has left the country will have to involve more than a degree of voluntarism. Money could flow back to Pakistan as investment if there is trust in the Pakistani economy – but this would be nowhere close to the purported $200 billion.

One would wonder what the PTI’s new taskforce would be able to do. It could do well to look into the tax investigations in Germany and Spain in the last decade, which have resulted in a number of high-profile individuals paying unpaid taxes and fines – but that too has not led to the repatriation of money. The last major push towards repatriation came in the post-9/11 environment when Pakistanis felt that their offshore assets were no longer secure. All this is not to say that no efforts should be made to recover offshore stash but the matter should not be couched in hyperbole.

The PTI’s own projection of its credibility on tax and accountability lies in stark contrast with its behaviour. It effectively shut down the Ehtesaab Bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its last stint in government as well as did little to investigate its own former leader Jehangir Tareen’s offshore assets. Perhaps the PTI could start with its own members coming clean to the public over the matter. Existing strategies to bring back foreign assets have remained limited. The expectation that the recent tax amnesty scheme would bring back money was also a non-starter. Politicians and tax officials seem to forget that there is a difference between declaring offshore assets and repatriating them. The schemes could be good for generating some extra revenue but may do little to convince offshore asset-holders to bring them back to Pakistan. Will the PTI be able to do more than just talk the talk? If it is able to find a way to bring back money to Pakistan, it will be no short of a miracle.