Life-threatening education

This week, at least four students committed suicide in Chitral after the announcement of their Intermediate results. Two of them were boys and two were girls. One of these children killed himself despite scoring an A grade (80 percent). He found his result unsatisfactory. Is this what this country has come to? We have, on the one hand, raised the standard of education, but on the other, have done nothing to improve the quality of education. Students cheat in exams either out of fear of failing or not scoring good grades, such attitudes should be discouraged. Teachers and parents should not pressurise children to bring good grades. Teachers should provide a level-playing field to all students and treat them fairly and impartially in a competitive yet friendly environment. Parents should encourage their children to be tolerant and not envious of other children – sometimes students are forced to take such steps out of sheer envy. The sole purpose of studying should be to acquire knowledge rather than secure good grades.

Iqra Siddique ( Rawalpindi )