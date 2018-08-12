The plastic ban

Time and again, climate and health experts requested people to reduce the use of plastic bags. Recently, New Zealand became the latest country to outlaw single-use plastic shopping bags. According to a report, New Zealand uses hundreds of such plastic bags each year, many of which end up harming the marine life. At least 60 countries have banned and imposed fines on using plastic bags. But still, some five trillion grocery bags are used globally each year, which means nearly 10 million plastic bags are used per minute. Plastic bags take a lot of time to decompose and usually end up blocking drains, and cause flooding during the monsoon season.

Unfortunately, we are also among countries which did not pay heed to the dangers of using plastic bags. Our concerned authorities have failed to stop the production of plastic bags and introduce an alternative. It is time we took matters into our own hands and rectified the situation. Banning plastic bags will be a major leap forward in turning the tide on plastic pollution.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar ( Turbat )