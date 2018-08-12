No more corruption

Since we will be celebrating our 71st Independence Day on August 14, there are a few things we need to keep in mind while we celebrate the day. These are the wrong practices that have been eating away at the very fabric of our country since its inception. Of all these chronic issues, corruption tops the list. The menace is rooted in our country. Even people who sit in foreign offices do not hesitate to indulge in corrupt practices, especially fiscal corruption, while preparing for Independence Day celebrations.

These officials make up fake bills/invoices and names of participants to attend the scheduled conferences and seminars. By doing so, they cause a loss of millions of rupees to the national kitty. These people who are in positions of power and authority should understand how corruption bleeds our society and economy. The incoming government must learn from countries like Denmark and China and eradicate corruption.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )