Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

August 12, 2018

The road to progress

It is now clear that Imran Khan will be the prime minister of Pakistan. We, as Pakistanis, are enthusiastic about the unfolding of this new face of governance and setting up of new standards of politics, as said by Khan himself in his victory speech. The question here is will it be easy for Khan to reconstruct public institutions, eliminate rampant poverty, illiteracy, religious intolerance and social backwardness from society. Moreover, will he be able to implement accountability, stabilise the economy and strengthen foreign policy?

I believe doing all of this will not be an easy task. But it isn’t impossible either. To take Pakistan forward, Imran Khan will have to make use of a new toolkit to run this system and make necessary changes. On the other hand, a neutral and objective approach will also need to be classified to accomplish the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’. I am optimistic, that if Imran Khan will make wise policies, Pakistan will soon embark on the road to progress.

Syed Hamza Ahmed ( Connecticut (US) )

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

