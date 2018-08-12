The road to progress

It is now clear that Imran Khan will be the prime minister of Pakistan. We, as Pakistanis, are enthusiastic about the unfolding of this new face of governance and setting up of new standards of politics, as said by Khan himself in his victory speech. The question here is will it be easy for Khan to reconstruct public institutions, eliminate rampant poverty, illiteracy, religious intolerance and social backwardness from society. Moreover, will he be able to implement accountability, stabilise the economy and strengthen foreign policy?

I believe doing all of this will not be an easy task. But it isn’t impossible either. To take Pakistan forward, Imran Khan will have to make use of a new toolkit to run this system and make necessary changes. On the other hand, a neutral and objective approach will also need to be classified to accomplish the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’. I am optimistic, that if Imran Khan will make wise policies, Pakistan will soon embark on the road to progress.

Syed Hamza Ahmed ( Connecticut (US) )