A secure Eid

As Eidul Azha approaches, it will be a huge service to the people of Islamabad if the concerned local government and provincial authorities take appropriate safety and security measures in and around the cattle markets set up in the city. At least one complaint centre of the Capital Development Authority should be set up at each cattle market, and an appropriate number of police officials should also be posted there.

Moreover, at least 10 CCTV cameras should be installed at every market to keep an eye out for illegal activities. In addition to this, all entrances to the cattle market should have large-sized notice boards placed outside for the purpose of displaying official notices. The deputy commissioner, or his assistant, and the CDA chairman should also pay surprise visits.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya ( Rawalpindi )