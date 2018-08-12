tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan will be celebrating its Independence Day this coming Tuesday. On this day, almost all Pakistanis express gratitude for having a separate homeland
This day is also celebrated to remember the struggle of our leaders and the sacrifice of the people who didn’t fear death while fighting for a separate and independent country. It is good to see a large number of people decorating their homes with flags and ribbons. We show our love towards our country and pray that it gets unprecedented success and prosperity.
Kulsoom Mehrab ( Turbat )
