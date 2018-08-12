Independence Day

Pakistan will be celebrating its Independence Day this coming Tuesday. On this day, almost all Pakistanis express gratitude for having a separate homeland

This day is also celebrated to remember the struggle of our leaders and the sacrifice of the people who didn’t fear death while fighting for a separate and independent country. It is good to see a large number of people decorating their homes with flags and ribbons. We show our love towards our country and pray that it gets unprecedented success and prosperity.

Kulsoom Mehrab ( Turbat )