Home for children

It is distressing to see street children begging on the streets. We often forget that a majority of these children take to substance abuse at a time when they ought to be at school. Since they are not properly supervised, most of them are preyed upon by sexual predators.

The same is the case in Turbat. Although it is one of the most populated districts of Balochistan, Turbat lacks a proper centre for street children. The Balochistan government is requested to establish a centre in Turbat for this purpose.

Yousif Baqi ( Turbat )