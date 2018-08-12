Sun August 12, 2018
Business

APP
August 12, 2018

Textile sector gets Rs25.5 billion under PM export package

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce and Textile has revealed that Rs25.5 billion have been given to the textile sector in the first phase of the prime minister’s trade enhancement package ended June 30, 2018.

It said Rs2.6 billion were disbursed to the textile sector in the first two months during phase two from July 1 - August 7, 2018, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce and Textile told APP on Saturday. The ministry had assured payments through Prime Minister Trade Enhancement Package to the textile sector by February 2019 to enhance the country’s exports.

Replying to a question, he said the government had planned to expand coverage areas under the package to remaining industrial sectors including pharmaceuticals. “We are committed to providing an enabling environment for the industrial sector,” he said.

The government, he said, had also given relaxation on the import of textile machinery for modernisation and capacity enhancement. Through this package, the cost of doing business would come down, he said.

“We want to revive confidence of the textile sector through the trade enhancement package.”

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) General Secretary Anis-ul-Haq stressed the need for providing a competitive business environment for the textile sector to boost the country’s trade.

He emphasised on structural balance and viability of industry to compete with regional competitors, including India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

Haq said pragmatic and export-led policies were required for industrial growth and increase in the country’s exports.

