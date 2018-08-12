Copper falls

London : Copper ended the week in red and recorded its second weekly decline as the dollar powered to a 13-month high on concerns over the ripple effects of a slide in the Turkish lira, while global trade disputes continued to sap demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at $6,190 per tonne, ending the week nearly half a percent down.

The dollar index, which took its cue to climb from concerns over the plunging Turkish lira and the Russian rouble, was later bolstered by US inflation data that cemented expectations for two more interest rate hikes this year.

The US currency has also been boosted by a standoff over trade tariffs between China and the United States, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-US firms. “The dollar is looking really strong and that makes me worry that metals will fall further,” said FOREX.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.