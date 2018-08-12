Cotton down

KarachiTrading improved slightly at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate decreased Rs100/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association lowered the official spot rate to Rs8,900/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs9,538/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs9,060/maund and Rs9,709/40kg after addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman, Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said buyers remained cautious during purchase, while there was an increase in the supply that resulted in decline of prices. “However, supply from Sindh is likely to decrease because of lower production,” he added.

Karachi Cotton Market recorded 10 transactions of around 6,000 bales at a rate of Rs8,900 to Rs9,200 a maund. The deals were noted from Tando