Palm oil declines

Kuala Lumpur : Malaysian palm oil futures ended the week on a negative note. Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported a 1.3 percent monthly rise in July inventory levels to 2.21 million tonnes.

The data also showed that production rose 12.8 percent to 1.5 million tonnes and exports were up 6.8 percent at 1.21 million tonnes from the previous month. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,234 ringgit ($547.68) a tonne at noon.

The market, however, is on track for its strongest weekly gain in three, and is up 1.7 percent on week so far. Trading volumes stood at 9,550 lots of 25 tonnes each.

“Trading is cautious ahead of July MPOB figures,” said a futures trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding that weaker related vegetable oils also weighed down on palm.