Wheat gains

Singapore : Chicago wheat slid for a second session, but was set for its fourth consecutive weekly gain on fears that adverse weather in major global exporters could see global supplies tightening further. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract has risen 13.2 percent in four weeks.

“The wheat market is being driven by bullish sentiment,” said one Singapore-based trader.

“Global supplies are tightest in five years, but the world is not running out of wheat. We still have ample supplies from previous harvests.” Wheat is being underpinned by dryness curbing yields across key exporting nations in Europe and the Black Sea region.

Analysts at Strategies Grains made another steep cut to their estimate for this year’s European Union soft wheat harvest, citing parched conditions in northern Europe that have led to “catastrophic” yields in Germany and Scandinavia.