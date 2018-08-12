Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

Nepra issues 2 more generation licenses

KARACHI: Two more sugar mills have received licence for bagasse-based electricity generation, as the country envisages meeting at least five percent of total national power generation capacity through renewable energy resources by 2030.

Al-Arabia Sugar Mills has been granted licence for 18MW bagasse-based generation in Punjab, while Digri-Gen Limited of Digri Sugar Mills has been granted licence for bagasse-based generation of 25MW in Sindh. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is of the opinion that bagasse is an indigenous fuel and such fuels must be preferred for energy security.

The authority through upfront tariff determination dated November 10, 2017 allowed a levelised tariff of Rs7.9741/kWh for the future bagasse projects. The tariff is competitive considering not only cheap electricity generation, but also the utilisation of bagasse and other bio-mass sources, which are otherwise, burnt causing air and soil pollution.

In its determination, Nepra notes that sustainable and affordable energy/electricity is a key prerequisite for socio-economic development of any country. In fact, the economic growth of any country is directly linked with the availability of safe, secure, reliable and cheaper supply of energy/electricity.

As per Nepra, all indigenous power generation resources including renewable energy must be developed on priority basis.

Comments

