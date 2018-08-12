Nepra issues 2 more generation licenses

KARACHI: Two more sugar mills have received licence for bagasse-based electricity generation, as the country envisages meeting at least five percent of total national power generation capacity through renewable energy resources by 2030.

Al-Arabia Sugar Mills has been granted licence for 18MW bagasse-based generation in Punjab, while Digri-Gen Limited of Digri Sugar Mills has been granted licence for bagasse-based generation of 25MW in Sindh. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is of the opinion that bagasse is an indigenous fuel and such fuels must be preferred for energy security.

The authority through upfront tariff determination dated November 10, 2017 allowed a levelised tariff of Rs7.9741/kWh for the future bagasse projects. The tariff is competitive considering not only cheap electricity generation, but also the utilisation of bagasse and other bio-mass sources, which are otherwise, burnt causing air and soil pollution.

In its determination, Nepra notes that sustainable and affordable energy/electricity is a key prerequisite for socio-economic development of any country. In fact, the economic growth of any country is directly linked with the availability of safe, secure, reliable and cheaper supply of energy/electricity.

As per Nepra, all indigenous power generation resources including renewable energy must be developed on priority basis.