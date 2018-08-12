Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Credit target of Rs1,250 billion for FY2019: SBP asks banks to bring qualitative shift in agricultural financing

KARACHI: Central bank on Saturday urged commercial banks to bring qualitative shift in agricultural financing by adopting innovative techniques for provision of easy and swift credit to small farmers.

Tariq Bajwa, governor State bank of Pakistan, at an annual meeting of Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee (ACAC) said the agricultural credit is one of the top priorities of government.

The meeting also assigned the agriculture credit target for FY2018-19. An overall disbursement target of Rs1,250 billion has been assigned to banks which is 82 percent of the total estimated agriculture credit requirement of Rs1,519 billion.

The province wise and sector wise distribution of the target was adopted while considering the provincial agricultural credit requirements, banks’ overall lending capacity and their business expansion plans.

It was highlighted that for the first time, Islamic banks and Islamic branches of commercial banks have been assigned disbursement target of Rs100 billion to help realize its potential. Further, the overall target of outstanding borrowers has been enhanced to 4.42 million with the addition of 700,000 new borrowers.

Bajwa said banks must continue to innovate and provide agri credit while adopting digital technologies, value chain financing, high value crops and create more linkages for improving livelihoods in the country.

“Banks must overcome their infrastructure gaps to achieve the annual agricultural credit target of Rs1,250 billion for FY2018-19. The target for FY 19 was not very steep compared to last year to allow the banks to bring a qualitative shift in agri financing,” he added.

Banks must enhance their advances to deposit ratio in all provinces and regions to support the local economies and also adopt, replicate and scale up the existing pilots on electronic land record management information system for efficient and timely provision of credit to small famers.

Bajwa appreciated the efforts of commercial banks, microfinance banks and microfinance institutions for nearly achieving the agriculture disbursement targets.

The banks disbursed Rs 972.6 billion, which was over 97 percent of the assigned target and 38 percent higher than FY 2016-17.

In terms of agriculture credit demand, banks met 72 percent of the total agri credit requirement compared to 57 percent in the last year.

Bajwa said the outstanding portfolio of agri credit also increased to Rs469 billion while serving 3.72 million borrowers at end June 2018. The agri lending banks/institutions added 450,000 fresh borrowers during the year.

“Most of the banks met their assigned targets; however, banks including ZTBL, PPCBL, some of the domestic private banks and Islamic banks fell short of achieving their targets,” the governor said.

The province wise agri credit disbursement witnessed double-digit growth across all provinces and regions, however, banks struggled to achieve their assigned regional targets in the underserved provinces/regions.

The governor urged agri lending banks and institutions to double up their efforts and commitment to ensure achievement of credit target in the underserved provinces and regions.

He asked the federal and provincial governments, revenue departments, farmers’ associations and other stakeholders to contribute in increasing crop productivity by adopting innovative farming techniques, providing modern cold storage and silos facilities, implementation of automated land revenue record and efficient irrigation systems to facilitate banks in their endeavor to adopt agriculture finance as a viable business.

“Besides providing an enabling regulatory environment, the SBP has been taking various developmental initiatives to boost agri financing at the grass root level,” governor said. “These included holding a number of awareness sessions all over the country and job fairs in collaboration with agriculture universities in the underserved provinces/regions.”

The governor emphasized that all banks should finalize the recruitment of the shortlisted candidates on priority basis and to take maximum benefit from the upcoming job fairs being planned by SBP in collaboration with agri universities.

The committee meeting deliberated on the new directions in agricultural financing by focusing on digitalization of agriculture loan processes, value chain and warehouse receipt financing, high value added crops, and provision of farmer advisory services and real time crop monitoring through Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan