Indian external affairs ministry says no request received for Imran’s oath-taking

NEW DELHI: The ministry of external affairs Thursday said it has not received any request from anyone in India for attending the oath-taking of Imran Khan as Pakistan’s prime minister, Geo News reported.

“We have not received any such request,” ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query at a media briefing here. “I have read in the media that some people have said if they go they will seek MEA’s advice,” Kumar said. “If they approach us, then we will decide what advice to give”.