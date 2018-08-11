PML-N to join Parliament despite reservations: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PML-N will go to Parliament, despite some reservations, to strengthen democracy in the country, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Talking to a private television, she said, “We have to take Pakistan forward and shut door on the politics of '90s.”

She said the PML-N had demanded a parliamentary commission to probe complaints regarding the elections within the ambit of Constitution and law. The incoming government should form the parliamentary commission, she added.