PML-N to join Parliament despite reservations: Marriyum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PML-N will go to Parliament, despite some reservations, to strengthen democracy in the country, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.
Talking to a private television, she said, “We have to take Pakistan forward and shut door on the politics of '90s.”
She said the PML-N had demanded a parliamentary commission to probe complaints regarding the elections within the ambit of Constitution and law. The incoming government should form the parliamentary commission, she added.
ISLAMABAD: PML-N will go to Parliament, despite some reservations, to strengthen democracy in the country, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.
Talking to a private television, she said, “We have to take Pakistan forward and shut door on the politics of '90s.”
She said the PML-N had demanded a parliamentary commission to probe complaints regarding the elections within the ambit of Constitution and law. The incoming government should form the parliamentary commission, she added.
Comments