NAB Ordinance, Sharifs’ conviction challenged

LAHORE: Another petition has been moved to the Lahore High Court challenging the NAB Ordinance, filing of references, conducting of trials and convictions, including one given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar.

Advocate Shahid Chohan, a local lawyer, filed the petition and objected to the NAB Ordinance as well as the appointment of NAB Chairman. With presidential order, the institution of NAB was established, he said. He said the then President General (r) Pervez Musharraf held the Constitution in abeyance and ran the entire system under Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO).

The petitioner said the NAB, which was established by Presidential Ordinance, now was harassing people in the name of accountability. He asked the court to restrain the NAB authorities from conducting inquiries under this law and stop it from harassing the people.

He also asked the court to stop NAB from holding inquiry of former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The first petition was moved by senior lawyer AK Dogar against the conviction of Nawaz Sharif and his family members by the Accountability Court in Avenfield case. The case has been pending adjudication.