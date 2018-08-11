Rabbani submits bill for amendments to ECL law

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has given notice to the Senate Secretariat for moving a Private Member’s Bill “The Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment), Bill, 2018”, which seeks to amend Section 2 and 3 of the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981.

The Bill provides in sub-section 2 of section 2 that before making an order of placing a person on the control list, the Federal Government shall specify the grounds on which the order is proposed to be made and shall communicate such grounds within twenty-four hours of the order to the person or class of person prohibited.

The sub-section 3 of section 3 of the said Bill provides that the Federal Government shall decide the representation within fifteen days, failing which the order made shall lapse. The provisions of the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981 are in conflict with the fundamental rights conferred by the Constitution.