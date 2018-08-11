SSI case referred to NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited (SRBC) has cancelled the agreement between the SRBC and M/s Sports Starts International (SSI) following gross violation of the clauses of the agreement by the later, which resulted in a default of nearly Rs580 million by SSI, said a press release on Friday.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SRBC has referred the matter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for assisting in the recovery by initiating a case in accordance with the Section 9 (A) (VIII) Sub-Section 5R of the NAB Ordinance.

It may be recalled that an Airtime Rental Agreement was signed between the SRBC and M/s SSI in May 2005 for three years and extended multiple times till 2017. The SSI was, by virtue of this agreement, bound to pay Rs37.50 million monthly to SRBC in addition to various taxes payable to the government. However, despite repeated assurances given by SSI, it failed to pay the requisite amount and the arrears swelled up to Rs580 million. Consequently, it became difficult for the organisation even to pay salaries to its employees, besides carrying out their normal routine functions.