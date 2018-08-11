NAB arrests another official in housing society scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested Deputy General Manager Records, Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) Rameez Ahmed.

The accused person in active connivance with others has been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices in allotment of plots, embezzlement of society funds causing loss of billions of rupees to the members/public at large.

As per details, the accused remained involved in manipulation of balloting lists of the society so as to render illegal gain to allotee. He also involved in connivance with other accused involved in the transfer of files on the basis of fake and bogus documents to the allottees.

The NAB officials produced the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad.

The Judge of the Accountability Court accepting request of the NAB Rawalpindi granted 10 days physical remand to the NAB.

In same case four accused persons namely President Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) Rana Ghulam Farid, Ex-Vice President/General Secretary MOCECHS Syed Amir Hussain Shah, General Secretary MOCECHS Mazhar Hussain and Ex-Executive Member Development Committee MOCECHS Muhammad Akram Awan have also been remanded for 7 days physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in MOCECHS corruption case.