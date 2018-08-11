Feudal lord slashes off 12-year-old servant’s toes

SHEIKHUPURA: A feudal lord allegedly physically abused a minor domestic servant he had employed at his residence here in the Factory Area police station jurisdiction and cut off the boy’s toes, police said, after filing a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

Police said they have arrested three suspects in the case. The detained tormentors were identified as Rafaqat, Altaf, and Ittefaq.

According to the FIR filed at the Factory Area police station, Shahbaz, the complainant, alleged that Rafaqat swung an axe on the foot of his 12-year-old son, Nadir, who was on duty at the feudal lord’s lair but had refused to work.

During the axe attack, Rafaqat slashed off toes of the boy.The arrests were made after police conducted the medical treatment and analysis and filed the FIR.