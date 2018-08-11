Roof collapse kills 3 children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: At least three children, two sisters and one brother, were killed and another was wounded when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed here in the wee hours of Friday, according to reports.
Rescue teams with the help of residents of the area retrieved the bodies from the debris and shifted them to hospital. The parents of the children remained unhurt as they were sleeping out.
