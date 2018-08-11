Imran urges HBL to help improve Pak economy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called upon the Habib Bank Limited to play fullest role in improving Pakistan’s economy.
Imran said this during a meeting with HBL Chairman Sultan Allana, who called on him here at his Banigala residence and exchanged views on how to revive Pakistan’s economy.
The Prime Minister-in-waiting said that HBL was the largest bank and that he wanted the bank to play its fullest role in improvement of the national economy. PTI’s senior leader and MNA-elect Ali Zaidi and founder of the Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy were also present on the occasion.
