Imran urges HBL to help improve Pak economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called upon the Habib Bank Limited to play fullest role in improving Pakistan’s economy.

Imran said this during a meeting with HBL Chairman Sultan Allana, who called on him here at his Banigala residence and exchanged views on how to revive Pakistan’s economy.

The Prime Minister-in-waiting said that HBL was the largest bank and that he wanted the bank to play its fullest role in improvement of the national economy. PTI’s senior leader and MNA-elect Ali Zaidi and founder of the Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy were also present on the occasion.